Sherilyn Guerrero, Daughter Of Eddie And Vickie, Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted By Stepfather

Sherilyn Guerrero, the youngest daughter of Vickie and Eddie, has posted an emotional video on TikTok accusing her stepfather of sexually assaulting her three years ago on a cruise ship. Furthermore, Guerrero feels that Vickie failed to protect her and abandoned her following the alleged incident. The 27-year-old claimed that Vickie defended her husband's actions against her by indicating that it was "a mistake" and "was not who he is." Additionally, Guerrero said that her older sister Shaul Guerrero had blocked her because she didn't want to be in the middle of the situation.

Guerrero explained that she was now done being silent and wanted to finally tell her story following accusations that she did not want to be involved with her mother. Along with the TikTok video, she wrote that it was now time to start her "healing journey" because the last few years had not helped her mental health. Guerrero pointed out that she wanted people to respect her family and that she had nothing but love for them.

Vickie, who posted on social media three days ago that she was on vacation, has yet to respond to the accusations, but Chavo Guerrero Jr. has tweeted his support for his cousin. He wrote, "Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie's daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima!"

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).