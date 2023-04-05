Pollo Del Mar Says Drag Bans Are Limiting Opportunities To Work In Wrestling

The increasingly politicized nature of drag performances and other staples of LGBTQ+ entertainment have led to various local and state legislatures passing bills banning gender-bending performances. One such state is Tennessee, where a new law was signed last month before it was blocked by a federal judge in Memphis. While the law is temporarily blocked, the restrictions are just the tip of the iceberg in regard to the increasingly hostile response towards drag from conservatives and have a ripple effect that stretches from the cabaret to the wrestling ring.

The art of drag is central to the character of Pollo Del Mar, a popular manager on the independent scene and in the National Wrestling Alliance. Pollo has already found herself facing issues getting bookings in Tennessee and other states where similar laws have been passed. Del Mar describes herself as a "peacekeeper" but had to draw her own line in the sand over the new laws.

"Literally who I am and what I do has been politicized," Del Mar said on "The Sessions with Renée Paquette."