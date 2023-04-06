Kenny Omega Is Blown Away By The Chance To Meet The Wrestling Club

In 2021, English teacher Victor Taylor Perry at KIPP AMP Middle School in Brooklyn, New York started The Wrestling Club, an after-school club centered around enjoying pro wrestling. Perry's videos of club events, particularly those involving wrestlers appearing, tend to get a lot of attention. On Wednesday night, that tradition continued with the club going to an AEW show for the first time, the "Dynamite" broadcast from UBS Arena. Perhaps most notably, Perry and the kids chatted with Kenny Omega, who had already heard of the club.

The Wrestling Club will always remember this special interaction with the 🐐 @KennyOmegamanX. He knew us. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/vn3lOJz7lG — Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) April 6, 2023

"I really wanted to meet each and every one of you, [specifically] in person," Omega told the kids. "Sometimes, we wrestlers have bad days, right? But to see you guys watching my stuff, and see you cheering and smiling and laughing and all that stuff? It really made my day on whatever day it was. It was burned into my memory because that was incredible. Such an uplifting moment. Thank you. Geez, I'm like the guest here."

Omega then shook everyone's hands while remarking that he wished he had a wrestling club as a kid and might even be a better wrestler for it if he had.

The club also met with FTR, Sammy Guevara, and The Infantry (Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo) while being given their tour behind the scenes of the TV taping. Dax Harwood asked the kids how many wanted to be wrestlers and joked that he'd be retired by the time that happened, while Guevara cut a promo with the kids on the backstage interview set and The Infantry complimented the kids on their choice of shoes.

The Wrestling Club had an impromptu backstage promo and had a special guest interrupt their segment. @sammyguevara 😆@AEW thank you for allowing my students to create memories that will last a lifetime! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/YhMNU5dh4s — Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) April 6, 2023

Anyone interested in more information on The Wrestling Club should check out Perry's Twitter account.