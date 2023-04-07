AEW Rampage Live Coverage (04/07) - FTW Championship Match, Darby Allin Vs. Lee Moriarty, Jade Cargill And Taya Valkyrie Come Face-To-Face

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on April 7, 2023, coming to you live from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island!

Ethan Page squared off with HOOK for the FTW Championship this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite", but ultimately came up short after HOOK received a helping hand from Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. Tonight, Page will get his another shot at the FTW Championship match in an FTW Rules Match, whereby anything goes and falls count anywhere.

Darby Allin has made it clear that he has sights set on MJF's AEW World Championship over the past few weeks. Tonight, he looks to get one step closer to that goal as he strives to score a win over The Firm's Lee Moriarty. Allin's most recent victory came after he joined forces with Sting and Orange Cassidy to defeat Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade.

Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay.A.S. will be squaring off with Julia Hart of House of Black. Tensions between the duo have been on the rise over the past few weeks as a result of their respective stables being at odds over the AEW World Trios Champions.

Two other members of the Jericho Appreciation Society will be in action tonight, as Matt Menard and Angelo Parker will be joining forces with Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed in eight-man tag team action. "Daddy Magic" and "Cool Hand Ang" have been trying to get the former AEW World Tag Team Champions to join them and their Jericho Appreciation Society members for the past several weeks.

Taya Valkyrie has been vying for a shot at Jade Cargill's TBS Champion, and tonight, the two women will come face-to-face with one another. Cargill has clashed with Valkyrie over the past few weeks as Cargill has maken her disapproval of Valkyrie's finisher crystal clear due to the uncanny resemblance it shares with her own.

Additionally, Swerve Strickland will be making a huge announcement.

We are live! Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur greet audiences at home as HOOK heads to the ring. Ethan Page is already waiting in the ring.