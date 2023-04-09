Chris Sabin Reflects On 20 Years In Impact Wrestling

Today officially marks the 20-year anniversary of Chris Sabin's debut in Impact Wrestling. On April 9, 2003, 21-year-old Sabin partnered with Jonny Storm in a four-way elimination match to determine the number one contenders for the NWA World Tag Team Championships. Sabin's hopes of obtaining tag team gold were soon put on hold, as Jerry Lynn and Amazing Red claimed the victory, but a month later, Sabin claimed his redemption — and the X-Division Championship.

Reflecting back on his company debut two decades ago, Sabin issued immense thanks to Impact, and the fans, for taking a chance on him. "This company has given me a wonderful life, has given me a platform to express myself...It's been an honor," he said in a video released by Impact. "Thank you for being on this journey with me. I really appreciate it. I'm extremely grateful for all of you, especially those of you that have been there since the beginning. I wouldn't be here right now talking if it wasn't for all of you."

"It's been an honor, thank you for being on this journey with me – I'm extremely grateful for all of you, especially those of you that have been there since the beginning." @SuperChrisSabin celebrates an incredible 20 years since his TNA debut on April 9, 2003 in The Asylum. pic.twitter.com/dNF8I2kS2h — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 9, 2023

With 20 years now officially under his belt in Impact, Sabin teased that he might have 20 more left in him. "Who knows, maybe in 20 more years I'll be here thanking you at my 40th anniversary. You never know," he said.

While it remains to be seen if he will extend his in-ring services for that long, Impact Wrestling fans can expect to see a lot more of Sabin this year. Last month, Sabin and his long-time tag partner, Alex Shelley, revealed that had signed new full-time deals with the promotion. Sabin and Shelley, of course, formed one of Impact's most popular tag teams — the Motor City Machine Guns. Together, MCMG have racked up three reigns as the Impact World Tag Team Champions.