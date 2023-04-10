AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (04/10) - Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade Vs. Shunma Katsumata, MAO & Yuki Ueno, Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir Vs. The Renegades, The Firm In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on April 10, 2023, coming to you from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York!

Following their loss to Darby Allin, Sting, and Orange Cassidy on the March 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite", Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade look to redeem themselves tonight as they take on Shunma Katsumata, MAO and Yuki Ueno. Sabian, The Butcher, and The Bladed have joined forces with one another a handful of times since December of last year.

After defeating The Wingmen's Cezar Bononi last week on "AEW Dark", Evil Uno will be joining forces with his Dark Order teammates Alex Reynolds and John Silver when they go head-to-head with Brother Greatness, Aaron Rourke and Alvin Alvarez in trios competition. Elsewhere, The Firm's Lee Moriarty and Big Bill are set to square off with Rex Lawless and Traxx. Moriarty most recently came up short against Darby Allin on last Friday's episode of "AEW Rampage".

Charlette and Robyn Renegade will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Avery Breaux and Mafiosa on the March 21 edition of "Dark" as they collide with Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir. Shafir and Rose have proven themselves to be a dominant team over the past few months, scoring wins over the likes of Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh, Alice Crowley and Kitty LaFleur, Sandra Moone and J-Rod, and Danika Della Rouge and Amira.