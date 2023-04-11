AEW Dark Live Coverage (04/11) - Willow Nightingale Vs. Diamante, Matt Taven Vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Josh Woods In Action And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on April 11, 2023, coming to you from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida!

Brian Pillman Jr. was last seen in an AEW ring in televised competition after he lost to Swerve Strickland on the February 3 episode of "AEW Rampage". Tonight, he will be returning to action as he collides with The Kingdom's Matt Taven. Taven will surely be looking for redemption tonight after losing to The Acclaimed on "Rampage" a couple of weeks ago and coming up short in the Casino Tag Team Battle Royal on the March 1 edition of "AEW Dynamite".

Lee Johnson will be returning to action tonight for the first time since coming up short against Evil Uno on the March 6 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation" as he collides with Blake Li. Li has become a familiar face on "Dark: Elevation" and "Dark" over the last few months.

Another star is set to return to in-ring competition, as Josh Woods will be taking on Daisy K. Woods last competed in the squared circle earlier this month on the AEW Revolution Zero Hour Pre-Show, during which he joined forces with his fellow Varsity Athletes teammates Tony Nese and Ari Daivari in a losing effort to Mark Briscoe and The Lucha Brothers.

After defeating Miranda Alize during the Supercard of Honor Zero Hour Pre-Show on March 31 and Notorious Mimi this past Thursday on "ROH on HonorClub", Willow Nightingale looks to pick up another win tonight as she goes one-on-one with Diamante. Diamante last battled in the squared circle two weeks ago on the March 27 edition of "Dark: Elevation", during which she ultimately came up short against Riho.

We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Brian Pillman Jr. heads to the ring. Matt Taven follows.