NJPW, AJPW, NOAH To Produce Joint All Together Event For The First Time Since 2012

New Japan Pro-Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and Pro-Wrestling NOAH will co-promote a special All Together Again event on June 9 at Ryōgoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The details were announced by NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi at a joint press conference earlier today after teaser videos were posted over the weekend by all three promotions. Notably, it will be the first time all three organizations have come together to produce an All Together show since February 2012. It has been confirmed that a portion of proceeds from June's show will be donated to a currently unannounced charity.

Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, who was a part of the inaugural All Together show in August 2011, was on hand at the press conference with NOAH's Kaito Kiyomiya and AJPW's Kento Miyahara to weigh in with his thoughts about the announcement. He said, "Over ten years have gone by since the last All Together. I think the primary goal here is for wrestling fans to enjoy themselves, but then to take a positive energy and power that wrestling provides, and bring that to their families, their friends and their workplaces. I think that professional wrestling can bring a tremendous positive energy to the world on June 9."

The All Together Again announcement comes after NJPW partnered up with NOAH to present the second night of Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Yokohama Arena on January 21. That co-promoted event followed the New Japan vs. NOAH show that was a part of the three-night Wrestle Kingdom last year. The last time NJPW exclusively worked with AJPW was for the New Japan & All Japan 40th Anniversary shows in 2012.