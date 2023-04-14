Tammy Sytch's Next Court Date Scheduled For 8/16 Following Pre-Trial Hearing

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch appeared in court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing as further updates emerged regarding her ongoing DUI manslaughter case. According to PWInsider, the court issued an order to obtain a DNA swab of Sytch's cheek on March 3. The 50-year-old is scheduled to return to court on August 16 for a reading of the docket, where she will need to disclose whether she is ready to go to trial and whether she would like to attempt to enter a plea deal. Furthermore, "several witnesses" are set to be deposed next month, with the court due to make a decision soon on whether they will permit video testimony.

Additionally, a further lawsuit has reportedly been filed against Sytch from "another party" injured in the fatal traffic accident in Ormond Beach, Florida, on March 25, 2022, that saw Julian Lafrancis Lasseter Jr. tragically pass away. The daughter of the late Lasseter Jr. has already filed a civil lawsuit, which is still said to be "making its way to the court." Also, according to the report, Sytch's fiancé James Pente "filed a motion to be dismissed from the lawsuit as a defendant" on February 13, after it emerged that he was not the owner of the car that the Attitude Era personality was driving the day of the deadly road accident. However, the court has yet to rule on Pente's dismissal motion.

Sytch has been charged with various counts for the fatal traffic accident in Florida last year, including a count of DUI causing death, a count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver's license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing property damage.