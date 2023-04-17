Rob Van Dam Was Very Creative In Putting Matches Together, But Had To Get High First

Rob Van Dam is regarded as one of the most innovative performers of the '90s and early 2000s, known for his high-flying maneuvers and martial arts ability. The veteran has had many memorable matches throughout his career, but one of his old opponents claimed that he needed to get high in order to plan some of those bouts.

On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the titular host claimed that Van Dam needed to spark up before he could start planning matches with his opponents. "You would go to Rob and say, 'Hey Rob, we have a match tonight.' He would say, 'Okay, give me five minutes.' He would go outside and smoke for five minutes, get high as a kite, come back in, and he was full of ideas."

Angle claimed that Van Dam was a better performer when he was under the influence. He also believes that "The Whole F'n Show" was underrated, especially when it came to promos. The Olympic gold medalist even wishes that he and Van Dam had a substantial program together during their shared time in WWE or TNA/Impact Wrestling, stating that it would have made for some entertaining television.

According to Angle, Van Dam was "crucial in helping put [a] match together," further explaining that being under the influence turned him into a creative tour de force. Of course, getting high didn't always have the best outcomes for the ECW legend, as he was arrested after being caught in possession of marijuana back in 2006. Van Dam was suspended by WWE afterward, leading to him having to drop the championships he held at the time.

