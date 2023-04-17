AEW Dark: Elevation Results (04/17) - Maki Itoh Vs. Ashley D'Amboise, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on April 17, 2023, coming to you from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York!

Following her loss to Taya Valkyrie this past Friday on "AEW Rampage", Emi Sakura looks to redeem herself tonight as she collides with Mizuki. Mizuki has been featured in promotions such as Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro Wrestling, and Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling, but tonight will be her first time competing in an AEW ring.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Maki Itoh will be making her return tonight as she goes one-on-one with Ashley D'Amboise. Itoh was last seen in AEW on the November 28, 2022 episode of "Dark: Elevation", during which she joined forces with the aforementioned Sakura in a losing effort to Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir.

After his brother Jeff Hardy made his return this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" to save him from an attack at the hands of The Firm's Big Bill and Lee Moriarty, Matt Hardy will be joining forces with his longtime ally Isiah Kassidy to take on Brett Gosselin and Bobby Orlando. Speaking of "Dynamite", Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager of the Jericho Appreciation Society are set to square off with Zack Clayton, Mike Magnum and Jack Tomlinson ahead of their match with The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn this coming Wednesday.

We are live! "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and Paul Wight greet audiences at home as Maki Itoh makes her way to the ring. Ashley D'Amboise is already waiting inside.