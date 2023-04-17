AEW Dark: Elevation Results (04/17) - Maki Itoh Vs. Ashley D'Amboise, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on April 17, 2023, coming to you from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York!
Following her loss to Taya Valkyrie this past Friday on "AEW Rampage", Emi Sakura looks to redeem herself tonight as she collides with Mizuki. Mizuki has been featured in promotions such as Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro Wrestling, and Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling, but tonight will be her first time competing in an AEW ring.
Elsewhere in the women's division, Maki Itoh will be making her return tonight as she goes one-on-one with Ashley D'Amboise. Itoh was last seen in AEW on the November 28, 2022 episode of "Dark: Elevation", during which she joined forces with the aforementioned Sakura in a losing effort to Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir.
After his brother Jeff Hardy made his return this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" to save him from an attack at the hands of The Firm's Big Bill and Lee Moriarty, Matt Hardy will be joining forces with his longtime ally Isiah Kassidy to take on Brett Gosselin and Bobby Orlando. Speaking of "Dynamite", Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager of the Jericho Appreciation Society are set to square off with Zack Clayton, Mike Magnum and Jack Tomlinson ahead of their match with The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn this coming Wednesday.
We are live! "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and Paul Wight greet audiences at home as Maki Itoh makes her way to the ring. Ashley D'Amboise is already waiting inside.
Maki Itoh vs. Ashley D'Amboise
The bell rings and the two lock up. D'Amboise delivers a back elbow, but Itoh responds with a shoulder tackle and gets herself fired up, then sends D'Amboise crashing into the top turnbuckle face first. She rains down right hands, then follows it up with a Tornado DDT. She sets up for her signature headbutt, but D'Amboise rolls out of the way and executes a leg lariat. She then delivers a knee and a dropkick, but Itoh manages to deliver her signature headbutt and locks in a modified Single Leg Boston Crab. D'Amboise tries escaping, but Itoh reverses the hold into the Itoh Deluxe for the win.
Winner: Maki Itoh
The Jericho Appreciation Society heads to the ring, with Zack Clayton, Mike Magnum and Jack Tomlinson already waiting inside.
Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Zack Clayton, Mike Magnum and Jack Tomlinson
Menard and Tomlinson begin the action. The bell rings and Menard delivers a kick to Tomlinson's leg. He follows it up with a back elbow, then whips Tomlinson into the corner and rains down right hands. Parker and Magnum then tag in. Parker brags about his hair before Magnum delivers a snapmare. Parker responds with a forearm and a single leg dropkick. Tomlinson and Hager tag in. Magnum and Tomlinson look to deliver a double suplex to Hager, but Hager catches them both with a suplex. Clayton gets in the ring and stares down Hager, but turns around and delivers a double clothesline to both his teammates. He leaves ringside as Hager delivers a powerslam. Menard tags in, and himself and Parker hit Tomlinson with a double DDT for the win.
Winners: Jericho Appreciation Society
Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy head to the ring, with Brett Gosselin and Bobby Orlando already waiting inside.
Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy vs. Brett Gosselin and Bobby Orlando
Kassidy and Orlando begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Kassidy hits a dropkick, then tags in Hardy. Hardy delivers an elbow off the middle rope as Kassidy holds Orlando in place, then tags Kassidy back in. Kassidy catches an interfering Gosselin with a stunner that sends his face bouncing off the top turnbuckle and to the outside. He then rains down right hands on Orlando in the corner and follows it up with a clothesline. Orlando fires back with a knee and whips Kassidy into the corner. Gosselin tags in, and Kassidy catches him with a boot. Hardy then tags in and executes The Three Faces of Deletion. Orlando tries interfering, but Hardy hits him with a Side Effect. He tags Kassidy back in, and Kassidy delivers a splash off Hardy's back. Hardy then delivers a Twist of Fate and Kassidy follows it up with the Swanton Bomb for the win.
Winners: Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy
Mizuki heads to the ring, followed by Emi Sakura
Emi Sakura vs. Mizuki
The bell rings and the two lock up. Sakura sends Mizuki crashing into the mat, then rains down right hands and follows it up with a few chops. She tosses Mizuki across the ring, then locks in a Bow and Arrow before releasing it and executing another chop. Mizuki hits a tijeras and pins Sakura, but Sakura kicks out. Mizuki then delivers a crossbody off the middle rope and a senton.
The two wind up on the outside, where Sakura hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and a couple of chops. She looks for a running crossbody, but Mizuki ducks out of the way and Sakura collides with the ring steps. Mizuki delivers a double stomp off the top and tosses Sakura back in the ring. She executes a corkscrew crossbody and goes for a pin, but Sakura kicks out. Sakura then delivers a drop toe hold and pins Mizuki, but Mizuki kicks out. She sets up Mizuki for the Butterfly Backbreaker, but Mizuki rolls her up. Sakura reverses the fall and pins Mizuki for the win.
Winner: Emi Sakura
After the match, Sakura offers her hand to Mizuki. Mizuki goes to shake it, but Sakura quickly pulls it away.