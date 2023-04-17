WWE Raw Live Coverage (04/17) - We Hear From Trish Stratus, Austin Theory Vs. Bobby Lashley And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on April 17, 2023, coming to you live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas!

Last week, Trish Stratus took over for Lita and helped Becky Lynch defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez after Lita was unable to compete due to an attack she suffered prior to the bout by an unknown assailant. Morgan and Rodriguez ultimately came out on top, and Stratus blindsided Lynch with an attack following the action. Tonight, Stratus will answer any remaining questions and provide some insight as to why she did what she did.

Brock Lesnar will be appearing tonight for the first time since he attacked Cody Rhodes ahead of their scheduled match with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa two weeks ago on The Red Brand. Rhodes has made it clear that he wants to get his hands on Lesnar, and challenged him to a match at the upcoming WWE Backlash Premium Live Event on May 6.

United States Champion Austin Theory will be going one-on-one with the winner of the 2023 Andre The Giant Battle Royal winner Bobby Lashley. This is certainly not the first time that the two men have met in the squared circle, facing one another on numerous occasions throughout 2022 including Survivor Series, Summerslam, and several episodes of "Raw".

Additionally , Seth "Freakin" Rollins will be squaring off with The Miz.