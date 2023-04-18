Chris Jericho Recalls Almost Dying While Wrestling Dean Malenko In Baltimore

Chris Jericho has recalled an incident during his time in WCW where he was almost run over by a car on the street.

Jericho appeared on "WIYY-FM" radio in Baltimore, Maryland to promote the May 3 "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" taping at CFG Bank Arena, and in recounting his history in the city, singled out a memorable moment where he almost got hit by a car at WCW Great American Bash '98. This was his final appearance at the annual pay-per-view event that had become a Baltimore tradition.

"I think I've been coming here probably since 1997?" Jericho recalled. "I remember a pay-per-view [match] with Dean Malenko and I where we went out into the street and I almost got run over in the street. Somehow, there was supposed to be security guards stopping the cars from driving by [on] the road that's outside of the arena, but they didn't do their job and I literally almost got run over. I almost died in Baltimore."

The hosts also talked about the recently-announced All In show set to take place in August at Wembley Stadium, asking if the less-experienced wrestlers will be coming up to him to ask for tips about performing in a large stadium.

Jericho said he was sure they would in the days leading up to the show before he segued into a story. "I met Keith Richards in New York years ago after we did WrestleMania at MetLife Stadium, and — this is not namedropping — Jimmy Fallon had introduced us," Jericho recalled. "Jimmy's like, 'Chris just wrestled at MetLife Stadium," and Keith is like 'MetLife Stadium? That's a great room, man.' Wembley is a great room. It is a classic, amazing, monumental room, so I want to play there. I can't wait."