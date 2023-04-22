Prince Nana Thinks Tony Khan Isn't Worried About Making Money With ROH Right Now

The new version of Ring Of Honor is still very much in its infancy phase under Tony Khan's ownership. But, as he aims to re-establish the well-respected wrestling brand, he's "not worried about the money right now," Prince Nana told Renee Paquette on her podcast "The Sessions."

Professional wrestling is of course a business, and at some point the goal of that is to turn a profit in order to be financially solvent on its own. However, Nana is pleased to see ROH, a company he has spent several years working for, under the leadership of someone truly passionate about wrestling — and not just the dollars and cents.

"He as an individual loves pro wrestling and he is the new CEO of this famous world-acclaimed company. He does not want to see this lose under his direction," Nana stated. "So that's why Ring Of Honor right now — anyone who is on the roster right now, anyone who is working right now — is very lucky that we are working under this administration."

Nana has been in ROH long enough to have seen it undergo quite a few changes. While he believes that former owner Sinclair Broadcasting had plenty of money, he also thinks that they "abused their power," even if they didn't necessarily know that was happening at the time. However, Nana believes Khan is much more philosophically aligned with a different owner from ROH's past.

"When Cary Silkin had the business, he had his heart and soul and his foot in the business. He had his foot in it, and it was his thing. This is for me like, and I kind of feel that with Tony."

