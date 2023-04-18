AEW Dark Live Coverage (04/18) - Christopher Daniels Vs. Angelico, Juice Robinson Vs. Cole Karter, Marina Shafir In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on April 18, 2023, coming to you from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida!

Christopher Daniels will be making his return tonight as he goes head-to-head with Spanish Announce Project's Angelico. Daniels was last featured on AEW programming on the March 6 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation", during which he beat Cole Karter.

After joining forces with Nyla Rose to defeat Charlette and Robyn Renegade on last week's edition of "Dark: Elevation", Marina Shafir looks to pick up another win tonight as she goes one-on-one with Dream Girl Ellie. Speaking of The Renegades, they will be in action tonight against Brittany J and Kiah Dream.

Pat Buck will be competing in an AEW ring for the first time on television as he collides with Juice Robinson. Buck currently serves as Vice President of Talent Development, but was previously featured in promotions such as Create a Pro Wrestling, WrestlePro, and IMPACT. Additionally, Iron Savages will be returning to action for the first time since defeating The Wingmen on the March 21 episode of "Dark" as they square off with The Trustbusters' Sonny Kiss and Jeeves Kay while Rohit Raju and Jora Johl take on Jarett Diaz and Ariel Levy and the aforementioned Cole Karter faces Hunter James.