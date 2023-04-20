Bruce Prichard Is Surprised Bobby Roode And James Storm Never Got A Shot Together In WWE

Bobby Roode and James Storm teamed together for over eight years as Beer Money in promotions such as Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, but one place that they never wound up in was WWE.

During a recent episode of his "Something to Wrestle" podcast, current Executive Director of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Bruce Prichard was asked by his co-host Conrad Thompson if he thought that Beer Money could've found success as a tag team in WWE.

"Yeah, I think they could've," Prichard said. "I really do. I think they definitely could've. I think that James is another one that [is an] extremely talented guy, [he's got] the gift to gab, but was either afraid of success or just couldn't go on to that next thing. He really liked where he was in the pecking order [that] he was [in]."

Although they may not have tagged together, both men have made appearances in WWE as singles competitors. Roode put pen to paper with the company in 2016 and has since held the "NXT" Championship, United States Championship, and both the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships. Storm had a pair of matches on the October 21, 2015, and December 2, 2015 episodes of "NXT," wrestling Danny Burch and Adam Rose respectively, before going on to have two more runs in IMPACT and popping up in National Wrestling Alliance and Ohio Valley Wrestling.

