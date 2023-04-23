Big E Says The Biggest Treasure Of His WWE Career Is Spending Time With His Friends

If you were to ask a wrestler what the most important thing in their careers would be when they've hung up their boots, most would list off their accomplishments or name-drop a championship they had won. However, that's not the case for Big E.

During a recent appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," the former WWE Champion was asked that very question and he had a unique answer: his friendship with New Day stablemates, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

"Man, honestly, for me, as corny and cliche as it may sound, what I most take away from my career is just being able to have the best of times with two of my very closest friends," he said.

The New Day initially formed an alliance in July 2014 but didn't make their in-ring debut until November of that year and the trio has since gone on to win 11 Tag Team Championships in the company. Big E said that despite spending so much time with each other on the road, the trio still enjoy each other's company, which they recently did by catching up over a meal and playing video games after wrapping up filming an episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" on April 15.

"There's so many things that are asked and you're being pushed and pulled in so many directions. But the one thing that I always treasure is being able to lean on Kofi and Woods and brotherhood," said Big E.

