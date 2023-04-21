Jake Roberts Thinks The Big Boss Man Could Have Spent More Time As A Main Eventer In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Big Boss Man worked as a heel for much of his first tenure in WWE, commonly serving as a foe for white-hot babyfaces such as Hulk Hogan and Dusty Rhodes from 1998 until 1990, however, he did not experience a lengthy main event run in doing so. The only time he was able to be in the main event picture was during his 1988-1989 feud against Hogan, which lasted only about six months.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed that he doesn't necessarily believe that Boss Man's heel run was fully capitalized on. "[There was] some meat left on the bone," Roberts said while on "The Snake Pit" podcast. He later doubled down on his thoughts regarding the late star's main event run not lasting as long as it should, especially during his heel run.

Due to him not being in the main event scene for very long throughout his WWE career, Boss Man never won the WWE Championship or even score clean victories over Hogan to help make him seem dominant. During his feud against Hogan, Boss Man only featured in one televised match for the WWE Championship on a 1989 episode of "Saturday Night's Main Event" and came up short.

Roberts opined if Big Boss Man could've won the WWE Championship. "No, not with that character."

Boss Man's character was not one of comedy, however, the champions during that era typically had chiseled physiques and were larger-than-life characters. He portrayed a corrections officer who abused his power, which took inspiration from his real-life career prior to joining pro wrestling.

