Zelina Vega Reflects On Joining Legado Del Fantasma, Replacing WWE NXT's Elektra Lopez

Zelina Vega joined Legado Del Fantasma when the faction made its main roster debut on "WWE SmackDown" last October. The 2021 Queen's Crown winner, who previously managed Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory, recalled her reaction after being told she was linking up with the group.

"I mean I was surprised if I'm being honest," Vega said on the "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" podcast. "It was a surprise for me because it wasn't exactly the plan. It only became the plan literally the day before ... It was just completely different because now it's not just pushing for one person, it's pushing for a team ... I'm not a manager managing wrestlers. We're a group of wrestlers that are all pushing to be the best."

Vega admitted that the faction needed somebody "who knew the landscape" of the main roster to introduce them to the "SmackDown" audience. Legado Del Fantasma had previously been associated with Elektra Lopez on "WWE NXT" before Vega joined, but "La Madrina" is currently back on the developmental brand working with The D'Angelo Family. Vega was asked about replacing Lopez in the stable.

"I have no idea how or why or what happened there," Vega said. "But it's like, it's fresh for everybody because now she's doing her thing in 'NXT' with her group and how she's running that and then we have ours here. So who knows? There might be a crossover there at some point."

