Eric Bischoff Says He Almost Died In Recent Health Scare

The world almost lost Eric Bischoff, twice. According to the former WCW President, he had a health scare recently that nearly took his life and even required an emergency helicopter ride to another state. The cause? Just 4-5 tablespoons of psyllium husk, the active ingredient in Metamucil. On the latest "83 Weeks," the health-conscious Bischoff says he read about how fiber supplements like Metamucil can help with controlling blood sugar, as Bischoff says he is hypoglycemic. Bischoff says that he purchased some of the supplement, and partially read the directions, which recommended 1-3 tablespoons.

"Well, that's for the average person," Bischoff chuckled. "Since I spent thirty years in the wrestling business, I know that if one to three is good for the average person, then I need a minimum of 4-5 because that's how that works." Bischoff then neglected to read the rest of the instructions which adamantly warned against starting out with such a large dose. Later that night Bischoff began passing "buckets of blood" but did not want to alarm his wife and assumed it would clear up on its own. His condition only got worse, as he continued bleeding at closer and closer intervals.

"About 12:30 I wake up, I go to get up, and I'm dizzy, I can't hardly stand up."