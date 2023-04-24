AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (04/24) - Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, And Darby Allin Vs. Chaos Project & RSP And More

Moxley and Kingston waste no time and knock their opponents off the apron. They beat RSP and Luther down on the outside and send them crashing into the barricade. Meanwhile, Allin is left standing in the ring with Serpentico. The bell sounds and Allin delivers a Code Red. He follows it up with a Shotgun Dropkick and several right hands. Luther tags in and delivers a chop, then tags Serpentico back in. Luther sends Serpentico's head repeatedly crashing into Allin, then tags in RSP. RSP delivers a back body drop-kick combination, then tags Luther back in. Luther tags in Serpentico and sends Serpentico crashing on top of Allin with a suplex. Luther then tags in once again and delivers a bodyslam, then tells Serpentico to ascend to the top. Serpentico does just that and Luther looks to superplex him, but little do they realize that Allin has rolled out of the way and has tagged in Kingston, who stands behind them. Kingston pulls them both off the top, then fires off rapid chops on Luther. He follows it up with a spinning back fist and tags in Moxley. RSP tags in and Moxley catches him with an Exploder. RSP climbs to the top and looks for a senton, but Moxley ducks it and tags in Kingston. Kingston delivers an Exploder to RSP as Moxley delivers Paradigm Shift to Serpentico. Allin tags in and delivers the Coffin Drop for the win.

Winners: Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin

Time for the next match! Andrade El Idolo and Jose The Assistant head to the ring, followed by Frankie Kazarian.