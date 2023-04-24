AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (04/24) - Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, And Darby Allin Vs. Chaos Project & RSP And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on April 24, 2023!
Tonight's edition of "Dark: Elevation" will be a special "Best of" episode, showcasing some of the most notable matches that have taken place since the series debut on March 15, 2021.
We are live! The show kicks off with Chaos Project and RSP heading to the ring. Darby Allin, Sting, Jon Moxley, and Eddie Kingston follow.
Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin (w/ Sting) vs. Chaos Project and RSP
Moxley and Kingston waste no time and knock their opponents off the apron. They beat RSP and Luther down on the outside and send them crashing into the barricade. Meanwhile, Allin is left standing in the ring with Serpentico. The bell sounds and Allin delivers a Code Red. He follows it up with a Shotgun Dropkick and several right hands. Luther tags in and delivers a chop, then tags Serpentico back in. Luther sends Serpentico's head repeatedly crashing into Allin, then tags in RSP. RSP delivers a back body drop-kick combination, then tags Luther back in. Luther tags in Serpentico and sends Serpentico crashing on top of Allin with a suplex. Luther then tags in once again and delivers a bodyslam, then tells Serpentico to ascend to the top. Serpentico does just that and Luther looks to superplex him, but little do they realize that Allin has rolled out of the way and has tagged in Kingston, who stands behind them. Kingston pulls them both off the top, then fires off rapid chops on Luther. He follows it up with a spinning back fist and tags in Moxley. RSP tags in and Moxley catches him with an Exploder. RSP climbs to the top and looks for a senton, but Moxley ducks it and tags in Kingston. Kingston delivers an Exploder to RSP as Moxley delivers Paradigm Shift to Serpentico. Allin tags in and delivers the Coffin Drop for the win.
Winners: Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin
Time for the next match! Andrade El Idolo and Jose The Assistant head to the ring, followed by Frankie Kazarian.
Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose The Assistant) vs. Frankie Kazarian
The bell rings and the two lock up. Kazarian delivers a jumping shoulder and an arm drag, then sends El Idolo crashing to the outside. He looks to go flying, but Jose calls for a timeout. This allows El Idolo to send Kazarian colliding with the ring post. He gets him back in the ring and delivers a running kick. Kazarian responds with a Crucifix Bomb, but El Idolo hits a running boot. Kazarian delivers a series of elbows, then flips El Idolo inside out. El Idolo sends Kazarian colliding with the bottom turnbuckle, then delivers the double knees and ascends to the middle rope. Kazarian manages to get El Idolo up on his shoulders in an Electric Chair position and executes a suplex. El Idolo then delivers the Hammerlock DDT for the win.
Winner: Andrade El Idolo
The next match is up! Brandon Cutler heads to the ring. Konosuke Takeshita follows.
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brandon Cutler
The bell rings and the two lock up. Takeshita hits a shoulder tackle, then delivers a leg lariat. He follows it up with a senton and an elbow to Cutler's head, but Cutler delivers an enziguri and gloats. He looks for an elbow, but Takeshita rolls out of the way and delivers a few elbows. He then delivers a leaping shoulder tackle and a DDT, then follows it up with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Cutler delivers a chop, but Takeshita no sells it and responds with a thunderous forearm. Cutler sprays his cold spray in Takeshita's eyes and rolls him up, but Takeshita kicks out and hits a Brainbuster before he delivers the jumping knee for the win.
Winner: Konosuke Takeshita
The next match is up! Mazzerati heads down to the ring, followed by Mercedes Martinez.
Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Mazzerati for the ROH Women's World Championship
The bell rings and Martinez offers her hand to Mazzerati. Mazzerati declines to shake it, and the bell rings. The pair lock up before Martinez delivers a delayed vertical suplex. She then gets Mazzerati into a chinlock, but Mazzerati escapes and lands a forearm. She follows it up with a DDT, then rains down right hands and hits a snap suplex. Martinez fires back with an over the head double suplex, but Mazzerati delivers a kick to the side of her head. Martinez delivers a pair of vicious lariats and an execution forearm, then follows it up with a running boot and a spinebuster before she locks in the Brass City Sleeper for the win.
Winner (and still): Mercedes Martinez