Former WWE Creative Director David Sahadi Recalls Making Vince McMahon Cry With Joy

Stories about Vince McMahon are typically reserved for him being a tyrant and someone who can be cold-hearted. But former WWE creative director David Sahadi got to see a different side of him after he created a video package that blended the past with the present.

"Vince was sitting down on the concrete floor just crying hysterically just saying, 'Thank you,'" he revealed to "The Insiders." It's a classic video that saw legends like Pat Patterson and Gorilla Monsoon in an old arena talking about how they cheered for the new wrestlers, but McMahon was initially not a fan of using them.

"Vince finds out and calls Kevin Dunn and says, 'What the f**k is Sahadi doing with all these old timers up there in Albany, we're about the new generation right now,'" he said. "Vince comes down to look at it about four days later and he's as angry as can be ... 10 seconds in, Vince is like, 'Oh god, oh god, oh jeez, oh god,' and he left before it finished."

McMahon was left very impressed by what Sahadi had put together, which led to him showcasing a rare emotional side, and had to take himself outside as he cried tears of joy, which he was still doing 15 minutes later.

"I think the reason why — I didn't know at the time — but not only was it the spot of the passing of the torch from the old generation to the new generation, but I think from a visceral level, Vince probably felt like it was a passing the torch from his father to what Vince did," he said. "I think that's why it resonated with Vince so much and it evoked so much emotion out of him."

