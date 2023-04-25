Bill DeMott Blames Social Media, Political Correctness For His Departure From WWE NXT

Bill DeMott was recently interviewed by WrestlingNewsCo, and the former WCW and WWE star discussed the allegations that led to his departure from "WWE NXT" in 2015. DeMott left his position as head trainer after being accused of homophobic and physical abuse toward a former NXT wrestler, but he denies any wrongdoing.

According to DeMott, being a trainer and playing a tough character on "Tough Enough" gave people the wrong idea about him. He said that he went into the job with a target on his back, and noted that being in his position meant that people assumed he was trying to kill their career if he had to make big decisions that affected them. That said, when he joined FCW and "NXT" later on, he assumed that he wouldn't be there for the long haul.

"You already knew that it had a shelf life before social media and all of these things... The funny thing to me about [the] allegations was when they came out the first time, there was a full investigation," DeMott said. "The company comes out and says we found none of this to be, you know, hold any water. But social media was so on fire that they didn't want the heat."

DeMott stated that he doesn't blame WWE for not wanting the negative attention as "NXT" was starting to hit the road in the United States at the time. He said that he once told Paul "Triple H" Levesque that he'd never do anything to "embarrass" the company," so he opted to step away. "In this time of social media and political correctness and all this stuff you have two options," DeMott said. His option was to part ways with the company.

