AEW Rampage Bleeds Viewers Due To Pre-Emption By NHL Playoffs

Last week, "AEW Rampage" was moved out of its normal Friday time slot due to TNT's coverage of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs — Game 3 of the Dallas Stars-Minnesota Wild series, to be exact. Instead, it aired on Saturday at its familiar 10:00 p.m. EST time. Unsurprisingly, this had quite the negative effect on the show's viewership. Per ShowBuzzDaily and Wrestlenomics, the April 22 episode of "Rampage" averaged 371,000 viewers, approximately 157,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49. The latter figure translates to a 0.12 Nielsen rating in 18 to 49, which earned it 26th place among ShowBuzzDaily's rankings of the day's cable originals. Those numbers represent drops of 42% in total viewers and 43% in the key demo week over week.

For a bigger picture view, various demographics relative to the median viewership among the previous four weeks are also tracked. By those metrics, the biggest percentage drop came in male viewers aged 12 to 34 with a 35% loss compared to the median. That's followed by adults aged 25 to 54 at 30%, adults aged 50+ at 24%, and men aged 18 to 49 at 20%. The biggest percentage change came in female viewers aged 12 to 34, with a whopping 100% increase over the median, the only increase over the median for the week, with all of the other tracked demographics dropping.

Saturday's episode of "Rampage" featured Jon Moxley vs. Christopher Daniels. Rounding out the card was Julia Hart vs. Kiera Hogan, El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dralistico for the AAA Mega Championship, and the Trust Busters vs. FTR, Jeff Jarrett, and Jay Lethal.