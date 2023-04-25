AEW Dark Live Coverage (04/25) - Dark Order Vs. Varsity Athletes, Blake Christian Vs. Lee Johnson, Zack Clayton In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on April 25, 2023, coming to you from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida!

Two weeks ago, Alex Reynolds and John Silver teamed up with Dark Order teammate Evil Uno to beat Aaron Rourke, Brother Greatness, and Alvin Alverez on the April 10 edition of "AEW Dark: Elevation". Tonight, Reynolds and Silver look to pick up another victory as they square off with Varsity Athletes' Josh Woods and Tony Nese.

After joining forces with Mike Magnum and Jack Tomlinson in a losing effort to Jericho Appreciation Society's Jake Hager, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, and "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker on the April 17 episode of "Dark: Elevation", Zack Clayton looks to redeem himself as he faces Jake Logan. In other tag team news, Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. will be teaming up once again to take on Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi. Blake Christian will also be in action tonight as he squares off with Lee Johnson.

Mei Suruga will be returning to an AEW ring for the first time since defeating Hyena Hera on the February 14 episode of "Dark" as she joins forces with veteran Emi Sakura to take on Ashley D'Amboise and Reka Tehaka. Elsewhere in the women's division, QTV's Harley Cameron is set to collide with "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" regular Mafiosa.

We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Harley Cameron, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo make their way to the ring. Mafiosa is already waiting inside.