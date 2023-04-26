Ax Reveals Why He Thinks Demolition Worked So Well In WWE

Former WWE star Ax (Bill Eadie) has explained why the Demolition tag team that he was a part of was so successful in WWE. The late '80s and early '90s tag team consisted of Ax and Smash, and Crush was later added to the picture.

Ax was a guest on the "Under The Ring" podcast where he said the success of the tag team was because neither of them was selfish.

"Well neither one of us (Barry Darsow) was selfish, both of us knew in order to have a good match you have to put the effort in it," said Ax. "We worked as a team. We studied each other's moves — I would say actually after the third or fourth match we had together we just clicked. Like I said before, there was no jealousy, I don't think we had any harsh words in over 35 years together."

Ax also said Demolition never changed their wrestling style if they were heels or babyfaces. He also praised WWE Hall of Famer and legendary heel manager Mr. Fuji, who "matched their character" with his sinister promos. Mr. Fuji later turned against them and joined their rivals, Powers of Pain (The Barbarian and The Warlord).

While in WWE, Demolition held the WWE Tag Team titles three times, and their first reign lasted for an impressive 478 days. Demolition's last title run in WWE began after Ax and Smash defeated Andre the Giant and Haku at WrestleMania VI in 1990. The reign would end the same year at SummerSlam as Crush and Smash lost the titles to Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Under The Ring" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.