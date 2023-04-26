Bayley Reveals She Studies FTR To Be A Tag Team Specialist

AEW's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are one of the most successful tag teams of the modern era. FTR held the ROH World Tag Team Championship, the AAA World Tag Team Championship, and the IWGP Tag Team Championship simultaneously for a large portion of 2022. One wrestler who closely watches FTR is Damage CTRL's Bayley. Responding to a video on social media from Monday night's episode of "WWE Raw" that shows her falling into the ring to distract the referee during a six-woman tag team match, Bayley wrote, "Let's just say that I'm a tag team specialist who studies the likes of FTR. I love you @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR."

During an interview in 2021, Bayley spoke about how FTR had helped her learn the psychology of tag team wrestling during their time working for WWE. "The Role Model" admitted that she fell in love with tag matches after being educated by Harwood and Wheeler. Bayley added that FTR would make her and other talent watch Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard teaming up to help them grasp the art of tag team wrestling even more.

Bayley tasted tag team success for the first time in WWE when she and Sasha Banks – now Mercedes Mone in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM – became the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at Elimination Chamber in February 2019. Bayley and Banks became two-time titleholders after capturing the gold from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on the June 5, 2020, episode of "SmackDown." The last time Bayley challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was on "SmackDown" in December 2020, when she and Carmella participated in a triple threat elimination match involving Bianca Belair and Banks and then-champions Charlotte Flair and Asuka.