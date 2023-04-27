Kurt Angle Says WWE Is 'Erasing A Lot Of My Career' If It Erases Chris Benoit's

Ever since the tragedy surrounding Chris Benoit and his family, WWE has blacklisted him, and people typically do not question that decision. However, on the latest "Kurt Angle Show," the Olympic Gold medalist did admit there is one aspect of the Benoit ban where he gets "a little unsettled."

"Five of my 10 best matches were with Chris, but obviously they want to keep him under wraps and it's unfortunate," Angle admitted. "The thing is, if they erase Chris Benoit's career, they're erasing a lot of my career." In 2017, WWE released a DVD purportedly featuring the best matches of Angle's career, and despite how highly he rates some of his encounters against Benoit, the company of course opted to exclude all of them. Angle felt they did a pretty good job of choosing the matches included, but also felt they skipped some great ones, namely those against Benoit.

The two men had many memorable encounters, such as their acclaimed Royal Rumble 2003 showdown, but WWE never wants to highlight Benoit, whether it is on television, in documentaries, or on DVDs. "I understand why they did it, but what about the other wrestlers that competed against Chris," Angle questioned. "You're taking those matches away, and you're just not mentioning the name, Chris Benoit. Anytime we have any videos that surface up on WWE television, you're never going to see Chris." It is, however, worth noting that many of Angle's matches with Benoit can still be found as part of full shows on Peacock and the WWE Network.

