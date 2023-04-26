Cora Jade Reportedly Impresses WWE Management, Now A Candidate For Call-Up

22-year-old Cora Jade recently returned to "NXT" following a three-month hiatus after blowing off her feud with former tag team partner Roxanne Perez. Since then, she's once again a fixture of the weekly show, and on Monday, she raised some eyebrows by appearing before a hometown Chicagoland crowd at Monday's "Raw" taping, getting a match against Nikki Cross that will air during this week's episode of "Main Event." That naturally raises the question of what WWE's plans for her are, and on Wednesday, PWInsider Elite had some potential answers.

Mike Johnson reports that Jade's performance against Cross was so well-received that she's now "in the race" to get a call-up to the main roster, presumably in the upcoming WWE draft. She's not tied up in ongoing long-term "NXT" storylines at the moment. That can often be a sign of an impending call-up in and of itself, although Cameron Grimes disappeared from TV in November without a call-up shows that such a move might not be instantaneous.

Jade, real name Brianna Coda, first made a name for herself as a wrestler on the independent scene as Elayna Black, debuting just before her 18th birthday after graduating from Chicago's Freelance Wrestling Academy. She had previously made a name for herself as a particularly devoted fan of CM Punk, traveling to personal appearances throughout the country to meet him. She signed with WWE in January 2021, and quickly made headlines because she was asked to report to the Performance Center earlier than expected, resulting in the cancellation of a match against Joey Janela during GCW's marathon Fight Forever event.