Tommy Dreamer And Mickie James Want Bron Breakker And Pretty Deadly Called Up To WWE Main Roster

Over the past six years, the WWE Draft has been a night for several talents from "WWE NXT" to be called up to the main roster. As night one of the WWE Draft quickly approaches this Friday on "WWE SmackDown," wrestling legends Tommy Dreamer and Mickie James have put forth the names of a few superstars they would like to see moved up, during a discussion on a recent edition of "Busted Open."

"Pretty Deadly can show up on WWE television and I would like to see them with a manager to help them [and] guide them," Dreamer said.

Dreamer suggested Dolph Ziggler as the man for the job and proposed that Ziggler offer to help out Kit Wilson and Elton Prince in their transition, only to later reveal that it was intended to be a way of keeping himself relevant.

Dreamer also stated that he wants to see former "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker make the move to the main roster and perhaps form an on-screen partnership with real-life girlfriend Cora Jade.

"Based on a picture alone that they posted, I said, 'This duo has it,'" Dreamer said. "I would bring them up together as heels, as this like, 'Hey, we're young, we're the 'it' couple, we're everything you want to be and we're taking over the WWE.'"

James concurred with Dreamer's sentiments and said she had the three talents on her list as well. The duo also noted a couple of more names they wanted to see on the main roster, which included Tiffany Stratton and Grayson Waller.

