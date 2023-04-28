Billy Graham Has Lost 80 Pounds Following Recent Health Battles

"Superstar" Billy Graham has lost 80 pounds due to his most recent hospitalization, according to a new report.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, longtime pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported that Graham has lost the weight during an ongoing, four-month stint in the hospital.

Meltzer reported that Graham, 79, has been dealing with "a loss of appetite" and "extreme weakness due to the infection in his ears, skull and nose."

Graham has dealt with a number of health issues over the last decade. Meltzer reported Graham is on "strong antibiotics" three times a day and will continue to be on the medication for the next three months.