First Trailer Released For Peacock's Twisted Metal, Which Will Feature Samoa Joe

Peacock has released its first look at the new "Twisted Metal" TV series, which will feature AEW star Samoa Joe.

The NBC streaming service released a trailer Friday afternoon, which features series star Anthony Mackie driving a car and shooting guns down a desolate roadway while Len's 1999 hit "Steal My Sunshine" plays over the vehicle's stereo system.

The trailer also gives fans their first look at Joe, who plays the character "Sweet Tooth." The upcoming Peacock series, set to begin streaming July 27, is an adaptation of a hit video game franchise of the same name.