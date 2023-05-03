Teddy Long Says The Miz Was Always Easy To Work With, Recalls His Generosity

He may be considered one of WWE's greatest heels, but The Miz tends to display a softer demeanor in real life. In a recent appearance on "WrestleBinge," Teddy Long, the longtime former General Manager of "WWE SmackDown," discussed some of his previous encounters with Miz. Through their various interactions on "SmackDown," and even Miz's earlier days in the company, Long developed a high regard for the two-time WWE Champion. "Miz was just always a great guy to work with," Long said.

On a more personal level, Long commended Miz for his generosity as well. "I remember one time, I don't remember where we were going, but I got on the plane and Miz was in first class and I passed by Miz, just went right on to my coach seat. Miz got up out of his first-class seat and came back and changed seats with me," Long recalled. "And I told him he didn't have to do that and I'm fine. Well, he said, 'No, no, no, no,' and he did that for me."

This isn't the first time Miz has been recognized for his kind contributions, as he remains one of the company's most philanthropic performers. After showcasing himself as a conceited heel onscreen for several years, Miz finally turned babyface in late 2012, largely due to excelling in the charity and promotional aspects of his job, and of course, his impressive speaking abilities. That run didn't last, but as it turns out, "The A-Lister" appears to be an all-around good guy.

