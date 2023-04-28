AEW Rampage Results (04/28) - Jay Lethal Vs. Cash Wheeler, Naturally Limitless In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "AEW Rampage" on April 28, 2023, coming to you from the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida at a special start time of 6:30 PM ET!

After picking up a victory over Komander on the April 19 edition of "AEW Dynamite", Jay White will be teaming up with Bullet Club Gold teammate Juice Robinson to take on Shawn Spears and Ricky Starks. Starks has been looking to get his hands on White and Robinson since White blindsided Starks with an attack ahead of his scheduled match with Robinson on April 5.

After his tag team partner Dax Harwood came up short against Jeff Jarrett this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" due to outside interference from Sonjay Dutt, Cash Wheeler looks to get some retribution tonight as he collides with Jarrett's ally Jay Lethal. Mark Briscoe will act as the special enforcer of the bout. Naturally Limitless will also be reuniting as they collide with opponents who have yet to be named. Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes last joined forces on the March 20 edition of "AEW Dark: Elevation", during which they defeated Levi Night and Jessie V in quick fashion.

Elsewhere, Anna Jay.A.S. will be returning to action for the first time since losing to House of Black's Julia Hart on the April 7 episode of "Rampage" as she goes one-on-one with Ashley D'Amboise. Additionally, The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn will be addressing AEW fans in light of their issues with the Jericho Appreciation Society over the past few weeks. The Outcasts also have something on their mind to share following their attack on Britt Baker a couple of weeks ago.

We are live! Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Bullet Club Gold heads to the ring. Shawn Spears and Ricky Starks follow.