AEW Rampage Results (04/28) - Jay Lethal Vs. Cash Wheeler, Naturally Limitless In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "AEW Rampage" on April 28, 2023, coming to you from the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida at a special start time of 6:30 PM ET!
After picking up a victory over Komander on the April 19 edition of "AEW Dynamite", Jay White will be teaming up with Bullet Club Gold teammate Juice Robinson to take on Shawn Spears and Ricky Starks. Starks has been looking to get his hands on White and Robinson since White blindsided Starks with an attack ahead of his scheduled match with Robinson on April 5.
After his tag team partner Dax Harwood came up short against Jeff Jarrett this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" due to outside interference from Sonjay Dutt, Cash Wheeler looks to get some retribution tonight as he collides with Jarrett's ally Jay Lethal. Mark Briscoe will act as the special enforcer of the bout. Naturally Limitless will also be reuniting as they collide with opponents who have yet to be named. Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes last joined forces on the March 20 edition of "AEW Dark: Elevation", during which they defeated Levi Night and Jessie V in quick fashion.
Elsewhere, Anna Jay.A.S. will be returning to action for the first time since losing to House of Black's Julia Hart on the April 7 episode of "Rampage" as she goes one-on-one with Ashley D'Amboise. Additionally, The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn will be addressing AEW fans in light of their issues with the Jericho Appreciation Society over the past few weeks. The Outcasts also have something on their mind to share following their attack on Britt Baker a couple of weeks ago.
We are live! Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Bullet Club Gold heads to the ring. Shawn Spears and Ricky Starks follow.
Bullet Club Gold vs. Shawn Spears and Ricky Starks
Spears and Starks waste no time. The bell rings and the pair attack Bullet Club Gold. The four men spill to the outside, where Starks sends Robinson into the barricade. White delivers a chop to Spears as Starks tosses Robinson back in the ring. Starks rains down right hands on Robinson's head, then follows it up with a series of chops and tags in Spears. Spears and Starks deliver a double back elbow before Spears delivers a leg drop. Starks tags back in and delivers an ax handle, then follows it up with a bodyslam. Spears becomes the legal man, and he taunts White on the outside. Spears rains down right hands on Robinson in the corner, then tosses him into the ropes. White delivers a cheap kick, and Robinson delivers a clothesline. He tosses Spears to the outside, where White plants him on the apron as Robinson gets in Starks' face and the referee becomes distracted.
Back from the break, White whips Spears into the corner and delivers a few chops. Spears fires back with a suplex and tags in Starks as White tags in Robinson. Starks delivers a back body drop to Robinson, but Robinson catches him with a knee to his midsection. Spears makes the blind tag before Starks delivers a superplex to Robinson and Spears follows it up with a Frog Splash. White tags in and Spears sets up for C4, but White escapes. Spears then catches White with a powerbomb, but White manages to execute the Blade Runner for the win.
Winners: Bullet Club Gold
After the match, Starks beats down Robinson and looks for a spear, but Robinson rolls to the outside.
We head backstage to Lexy Nair, The Hardys and HOOK. Nair asks Hardy why he requested the time, and Matt says he wants to get to the bottom of where Isiah Kassidy has disappeared to. The Firm pops up on the screen behind them and we see Ethan Page and Big Bill on top of scaffolding with Kassidy. Page demands a match at The Hardy Compound next week, and Matt agrees. Bill then tosses Kassidy off the scaffolding.
Back from the break, Naturally Limitless heads to the ring. Charlie James and Brady Pierce are already waiting in the ring.
Naturally Limitless vs. Charlie James and Brady Pierce
Pierce and Rhodes begin the action. The bell rings and Rhodes delivers a shoulder tackle. He follows it up with an arm drag, then tags in Lee. Lee and Rhodes deliver a double back body drop before James tags in. Lee delivers a pair of shoulder tackles, then hits a splash in the corner and tosses James across the ring. Pierce tries to interfere, but Rhodes takes him down and tosses James over to Lee. Lee then delivers the Spirit Bomb for the win.
Winners: Naturally Limitless
After the match, Swerve Strickland and The Embassy appear on the ramp. Swerve stares down Lee.
We head backstage to Sammy Guevara and Lexy Nair. Tay Melo walks in and dismisses Nair, then asks Guevara what he's doing. She questions why he wants to lay down for MJF at Double or Nothing and tells him that he has enough money as is.
Back at ringside, Anna Jay.A.S. heads down. Ashley D'Amboise is already waiting in the ring.
Anna Jay.A.S. vs. Ashley D'Amboise
The bell rings and the two lock up. Jay delivers a spinning heel kick, then delivers a knee to her midsection. D'Amboise delivers a pair of arm drags and a series of shoulders to her midsection, then whips her into the corner and charges at her. Jay moves out of the way and stretches D'Amboise around the ring post.
Back from the break, Jay delivers a neckbreaker to D'Amboise. She then locks in the Queen Slayer for the win.
Winner: Anna Jay.A.S.
After the match, the lights go out. When they come back on, Julia Hart appears behind Jay. She tosses Jay out of the ring, then sends her head bouncing off the floor. Jay sends Hart colliding with the ring post and stretches her around the ring post. Officials run down and separate the two women.
We head backstage to The Outcasts. Saraya says they heard what Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter said this past Wednesday, and Soho adds that they don't care. Saraya then addresses Willow Nightingale and says she will beat her senseless on next Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite".
Back at ringside, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn head down. Ryzin, Cameron Stewart and Dante Casanova are already waiting inside.
The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Ryzin, Cameron Stewart and Dante Casanova
Bowens calls for Gunn to scissor him, but Ryzin gets in between the two men. Gunn then clotheslines him and the bell sounds. Gunn hits the Famouser before Bowens hits The Arrival and Caster delivers Mic Drop for the win.
Winners: The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn
Back from the break, Mark Briscoe heads to the ring, grabs a chair, and takes a seat. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt, and FTR follow.
Jay Lethal (w/ Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt) vs. Cash Wheeler (w/ Dax Harwood) - Mark Briscoe Is Special Guest Enforcer
The bell rings and Lethal rolls out of the ring. He gets back in the ring, and the two lock up. Wheeler fires off chops on Lethal, but Lethal delivers a knee and a right hand to his midsection. He follows it up with a shoulder tackle and a pair of bodyslams, then delivers a kick to his midsection. Wheeler delivers an arm drag and a hip toss, then begins wearing down Lethal's arm. He then delivers a shoulder to Lethal's midsection and a back body drop before he clotheslines Lethal out of the ring.
Back from the break, Lethal has an Abdominal Stretch locked in on Wheeler. Dutt looks to interfere, but Mark prevents him from doing so. Inside the ring, Wheeler rolls up Lethal, but Lethal kicks out and sends Wheeler bouncing off the top rope. Lethal ascends to the top and looks for an elbow drop, but Wheeler gets his knees up. Wheeler then fires off several right and left hands, then lands an uppercut and a bodyslam. He follows it up with a DDT and goes for a pin, but Lethal kicks out. Wheeler sets up for a Piledriver, but Lethal escapes and pins Wheeler. Wheeler bridges up and Lethal catches him with a back body drop. He then delivers Lethal Combination and sets up for Lethal Injection. Wheeler catches him and plants him face first, then goes for a pin. Dutt looks to get in the ring, but Mark calls him out once again. This allows Lethal to send Wheeler crashing into Mark before he lands Lethal Injection for the win.
Winner: Jay Lethal