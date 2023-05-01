Bayley Wants A WWE Premium Live Event In France Following European Tour

For the second half of last week, part of the WWE main roster crew was traveling abroad as part of the traditional post-WrestleMania tour of Europe. In the aftermath, the crowd in Paris, France in particular has repeatedly been singled out on social media for how particularly loud and engaged they were throughout Saturday's show at Accor Arena, better known by its nickname, "Bercy." This inspired Bayley, who appeared on the Paris show, to tweet a simple message on Monday morning: That WWE needs to run a premium live event or major TV taping in Paris.

Quoting a tweet where WWE producer Shane Helms said that "Paris, France is now in the convo for best wrestling crowds ever," Bayley herself tweeted "PLE or TV in Paris please."