Impact's Sami Callihan Says His Leg Will Never Be 100% Again, Talks Weight Gain

Sami Callihan broke his leg in September 2021 during an Impact Wrestling television taping. The former Impact World Champion eventually made a return to the ring in June 2022 but admits that he has to come to terms with the fact that his leg will never feel like it once did.

"As far as physically, my leg, I think I'm about 90%," Callihan said on the "Wrestling Perspective" podcast via Fightful. "I think when I came back I was probably at 60 and it took me a year of being in the ring and traveling again to get it back to where it's going to be. Like, that's something I have to realize. My leg will never feel 100% again, but 90% is pretty damn good. Like, I'm still going to be able to do the things I used to do."

Callihan disclosed that he came back early from his injury because he wanted to step back into the ring to do what he loved. However, the 35-year-old received numerous comments about his weight upon his return. Callihan expressed that people didn't truly understand just how bad his leg break was. He believes he's now on the right track.

"If you look, even in the past, like, three months, I've lost weight and gotten in better shape and it's only going to continue to trend that way," Callihan said.

