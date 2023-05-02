WWE Raw Rating Down For Draft Episode Opposite NBA And NHL Playoffs

Friday night's draft episode of "WWE SmackDown" drawing a particularly strong rating despite NBA and NHL playoff competition seemed like a good omen for the following Monday's draft episode of "Raw" also showing an increase, but in reality, it wasn't. Per the reporting of ShowBuzzDaily and Wrestlenomics, the May 1 episode of "Raw" averaged 1,778,000 viewers across its three hours )down 2% from the previous week), approximately 704,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (down 4% from a week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.54 rating in the key demo, which earned "Raw" fifth place among ShowBuzzDaily's rankings of Monday's cable originals. It wasn't a bad showing given the competition, but it underwhelmed compared to "SmackDown."