Alba Fyre And Isla Dawn Retain, Will Take NXT Women's Tag Titles To WWE SmackDown

It wasn't just Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn who got drafted to "WWE SmackDown" last Friday. It was also the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, according to a new report.

PWInsider Elite reported Tuesday night that Fyre and Dawn, the current tag team champions, retained their titles at the latest NXT tapings and will continue to hold their NXT titles despite being called up to the main roster this past week.

The NXT duo was drafted to "SmackDown" live during the first night of the WWE Draft on Friday's episode. Fyre later told Busted Open Radio that she and Dawn "had no idea" they were going to be called up to the main roster live on the air, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

And according to Wednesday's new report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson, the tag team belts will be coming with them and will now be defended "on multiple brands."

Fyre and Dawn initially won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships last month at the WWE developmental brand's marquee "Stand and Deliver" premium live event. The Scottish duo defeated former champions Fallon Henley and Kiana James at the event and successfully defended the championships against them and the tag team of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, in recent weeks.

This wouldn't be the first time an NXT champion brought their title with them up to the main roster. Former two-time world champion Paige won the then-WWE Divas title on her first night on "WWE Raw" in 2014 while still holding the NXT Women's Championship. She, like others who either vacated or dropped their titles in the weeks after, dropped the NXT Women's Championship less than a month later.