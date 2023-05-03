New Hampshire Lottery Commission Exec Says WWE Betting Approval In NH 'Very Unlikely'

Every day, WWE fans speculate online about the results of upcoming matches and promotions do their best to leave them guessing what will happen next.

But the fact professional wrestling operates with predetermined outcomes still scares off sports betting officials.

New Hampshire Lottery Commission executive director Charlie McIntyre is the latest to voice hesitancy about allowing people to bet on WWE events.

"I have a fear of accepting wagers on any event that is perceived to have an outcome that is not based upon performance, but is based upon scripted or engineered efforts," McIntyre recently told Sportico.

"It is very unlikely that New Hampshire would consider the WWE suitable content for sports betting," McIntyre added.