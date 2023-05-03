Chavo Guerrero Compares WWE's New LWO To A Mediocre Hollywood Remake

Chavo Guerrero Jr. is "happy" for the new generation of WWE stars involved with the revamped Latin World Order storyline, but compared it to a Hollywood "rehash" during an appearance on the "WrestleBinge" podcast.

"What's the two angles [the LWO are] in?" Guerrero said. "They're in 'I'm Your Papi,' which that was from, what, 2003? 2004? And they're doing LWO rehash, which was in like '97. It's, okay, what else we're going to do? We're going to go have Macho Man go get married again? Okay, are we going to have a guy with long hair saying, 'Say your prayers, eat your vitamins!' and just call him something else? It's the same thing."