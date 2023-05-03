WWE Cost-Cutting Memo Written By Linda McMahon In 1996 Surfaces Online

In the mid-1990s, things were not looking up for what's now WWE. Revenue was on the decline and legal fees from defending 1994's conspiracy and steroid distribution prosecution against both Vince McMahon and the company proper were a major expense, plus rival WCW finally had real momentum. In December 2007 Congressional testimony, Vince himself pegged 1996's losses at $5 million to $6 million, with the resulting cost-cutting including the elimination of everything from drug testing to the office water coolers. On Tuesday, the full extent of those cuts were laid bare, as former WWE staff photographer Tom Buchanan posted the email memo where Linda McMahon outlined the changes on his Facebook page.

All told, there were 12 different cuts: Personal long distance phone calls (for younger readers, those were generally calls outside of your area code), bottled water/water cooler service, the employee cafeteria, the presence of security guards, unnecessary Federal Express shipments, the number of employees with spending approval, rental of underutilized copy machines, no-cost health insurance, temporary personnel, freelancers outside of "remote television shoots," overtime for working during lunch, and paper memos, which were replaced by email.