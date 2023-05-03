WWE NXT Star Gigi Dolin Deactivates Twitter Account Following Jacy Jayne Match

WWE "NXT" star Gigi Dolin deleted her Twitter account on Wednesday following her loss to former tag team partner Jacy Jayne on Tuesday.

It's unclear whether Doin, 25, deleted her Twitter account as part of a WWE storyline or for personal reasons. Her other social media profiles, including Facebook and Instagram, were still active on Wednesday afternoon.

Dolin's deactivation of her social media profile comes on day after she lost a physical and extremely personal matchup against Jayne on WWE's developmental "NXT" program Tuesday night.

Dolin and Jayne, her former Toxic Attraction partner, have been at odds in recent months since the pair imploded on "NXT" in February.