Baby Doll Calls Jim Cornette The 'Ultimate Professional' Despite Some Animosity

Jim Cornette and "The Perfect 10" Baby Doll worked together in World Championship Wrestling in the 1980s. However, while there was some real-life animosity between the pair, Doll believes that he was very good at his job. In an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Doll discussed her experiences of working with Cornette, and she praised his professionalism and attention to detail.

"Ultimate professional. Would take notes of the show so that when we were there the following month or the following three months, we wouldn't be doing the same thing. Meticulous notes on angles, people, who was there, who wasn't there, the crowd, the money, the whole thing. Ultimate professional. Loves the business. Has a mind for it like no other."

That said, Doll also noted that working with Cornette wasn't a pleasant experience at times. She said that some of his promos hit her close to the heart, and that animosity led to her physically hurting him during a slapping segment.