Occasional WWE Contributor Maria Menounos Survived Cancer While Pregnant

Maria Menounos is preparing to become a mother, expecting a baby girl with her husband via a surrogate, but in a new interview with PEOPLE Magazine, the Noovie host and occasional WWE contributor revealed she had a serious health scare.

According to the article, Menounos was diagnosed with stage II pancreatic cancer in January, which led to surgery to remove a 3.9-centimeter tumor. The scary news came after Menounos had already dealt with a diagnosis of type 1 diabetes in 2022, which was quickly brought under control, but also lead to the discovery of her tumor. Early detection meant that Menounos was able to deal with her cancer through surgery alone, not requiring any kind of radiation or chemotherapy. Menounos simply requires annual scans for the next 5 years to monitor the results of the surgery.

Menounos has taken part in numerous WWE events as a backstage interviewer, a WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony red carpet interviewer, and even wrestled numerous matches, including a tag bout at WrestleMania XVIII, teaming with Kelly Kelly to defeat Eve Torres and Beth Phoenix.