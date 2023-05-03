Former WWE Champion Dave Bautista Wraps Production On My Spy: The Eternal City

Former WWE Champion Dave Bautista retired from professional wrestling at WrestleMania 35, losing a blistering contest to Triple H, and has since embarked on one of the most celebrated cinematic runs in the history of former-professional wrestlers.

Bautista took to Instagram to celebrate a wrap on his upcoming motion picture My Spy: The Eternal Kingdom. Bautista is set to reprise his role as JJ from the original My Spy film. "It doesn't get more special than this," Bautista wrote, captioning a photo of him standing alongside director Peter Segal and co-star Chloe Coleman. "We are truly family. I love you guys."