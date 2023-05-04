AEW Dynamite Takes A Big Hit In Total Viewership For First Show Of May

Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" featured a well-promoted main event featuring consistent ratings draw and AEW World Champion MJF teaming with Sammy Guevara against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and fellow ratings mover Darby Allin, but it did not appear to have a great effect on the show's viewership as a whole. According to reporting from ShowBuzzDaily and Wrestlenomics, the May 3 "Dynamite" averaged 776,000 viewers across its two hours (down 10% from last week), approximately 365,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (flat with the week prior).

The latter figure translates to a 0.28 rating in 18 to 49, which earned "Dynamite" eighth place among ShowBuzzDaily's rankings of Wednesday's cable originals. Among shows that weren't NBA or NHL playoff coverage, it came in third, behind Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules" and "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."