WWE's Ronda Rousey Set To Participate In New Reality Competition Stars On Mars

Ronda Rousey has already conquered UFC and WWE, but will she also dominate reality television? According to PWInsider, Rousey is one of the 12 participants who will compete to colonize the red planet on "Stars on Mars," which is coming to Fox on June 5.

Of course, Rousey won't be traveling to the real Mars, but the new unscripted series will see her battle other celebrities to become "the brightest star in the galaxy." The types of tasks Rousey and the other participants will be doing are unknown at the time of this writing. However, the assignments and competitions will be assigned and overseen by host William Shatner of "Star Trek" fame. Each participant will have to wear a space suit as they compete in solo and team missions. Every week, they'll all vote to eliminate one of their peers, and the person with the most votes at the end will be sent back to Earth.

Rousey will be joined by a host of different celebrities, ranging from famous sports figures to actors. The current line-up includes Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Tom Schwartz, Adam Rippon, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Ariel Winter, Tallulah Willis, Porsha Williams, and Marshawn Lynch.

"Stars on Mars" won't be the first Fox-affiliated show that Rousey has appeared on. In addition to being a regular on "WWE SmackDown," she's starred in several episodes of the emergency drama "9-1-1." It won't be the former UFC star's first foray into reality television either, as she was part of "Total Divas" Season 9.