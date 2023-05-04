Impact Wrestling Results (05/04): Trinity Makes Her First Impact Appearance
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on May 4, 2023!
This week's episode will feature the anticipated debut of Trinity, who was formerly known as Naomi in WWE. Impact has advertised that she will appear with a "live mic" to address her future in the company. This segment was taped on Friday in Chicago. It marks her first televised appearance in a wrestling capacity since she walked out of WWE in May 2022.
Elsewhere on the show, Impact World Champion Steve Maclin will team up with Shera and Champagne Singh to take on PCO and two partners of his choosing. Maclin and PCO are set to clash for the world title at Impact Under Siege later this month on May 26. Additionally, another tag bout will see Moose and Brian Myers battle Yuya Uemura and Bhupinder Gujjar.
Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham will clash once again in what will be their fourth singles match in Impact this year. They were tied at one win apiece before their third match was a contender's match for the right to challenge Trey Miguel for the X-Division Championship. Miguel interfered, prompting a three-way title bout, however Miguel still escaped as champion. Bailey and Gresham look to officially settle the score tonight.
We will also see newcomer Jody Threat take on Alisha Edwards, who recently turned heel and re-emerged as an in-ring competitor. It's also being advertised that Sami Callihan has accepted Deaner's challenge for a match, so expect some development there with the former Design teammates.
Remember to refresh the page throughout the night for the latest results.
Moose & Myers vs. Uemura & Gujjar; Callihan vs. Kon
Moose sidesteps a Gargoyle Spear, but then Gujjar dodges Moose's spear and hits a slingblad to counter. Myers breaks the cover. Yuya dukes it out with Myers but then runs into an elevated flatliner. Moose spears Gujjar for the win.
Winners: Moose & Brian Myers
Gia Miller interviews Maclin, Shera, and Singh in the locker room.
We then pivot to Dirty Dango's investigation room as Joe Hendry walks in with a pair of black eyes. Hendry suggests it could be Trey Miguel who attacked Santino.
Sami Callihan comes out, followed by The Design. Deaner says Sami made the biggest mistake of his life when he smashed him in the face with the bat. Deaner says Sami accepted a challenge to fight Kon. The Design gang up on Sami before the other two leave.
Kon vs. Sami Callihan
Sami takes Kon to the corner but then gets booted. Sami lifts Kon up, drops him, then pulls the rope down for him to fall out. Kon catches Sami's boot on the apron and then trips him on his face. After the break, Sami kicks out of a cover. Kon locks up Callihan in a side bearhug. Sami works his way out by raking the eyes. Sami rips Kon's shirt off and delivers chops. Sami gets clobbered by big blows, but Callihan drops him. Deaner distracts on the apron with a bat in hand. Deaner does thumbs down and then an army of yellow-hooded men attack Sami and the match gets thrown out.
Winner: No Contest
Trey is questioned backstage by Dango and Hendry.
Jimmy Jacobs interviews Nick Aldis again about how he's feeling after a few weeks. Aldis says when he returned, he stated his intentions were to be in the hunt for the world title and never expected to be handed a title shot. He wants to prove his worth all over again. Kenny King interrupts and teases a match. King says Aldis has to work his way up to a match with him.