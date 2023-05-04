Impact Wrestling Results (05/04): Trinity Makes Her First Impact Appearance

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on May 4, 2023!

This week's episode will feature the anticipated debut of Trinity, who was formerly known as Naomi in WWE. Impact has advertised that she will appear with a "live mic" to address her future in the company. This segment was taped on Friday in Chicago. It marks her first televised appearance in a wrestling capacity since she walked out of WWE in May 2022.

Elsewhere on the show, Impact World Champion Steve Maclin will team up with Shera and Champagne Singh to take on PCO and two partners of his choosing. Maclin and PCO are set to clash for the world title at Impact Under Siege later this month on May 26. Additionally, another tag bout will see Moose and Brian Myers battle Yuya Uemura and Bhupinder Gujjar.

Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham will clash once again in what will be their fourth singles match in Impact this year. They were tied at one win apiece before their third match was a contender's match for the right to challenge Trey Miguel for the X-Division Championship. Miguel interfered, prompting a three-way title bout, however Miguel still escaped as champion. Bailey and Gresham look to officially settle the score tonight.

We will also see newcomer Jody Threat take on Alisha Edwards, who recently turned heel and re-emerged as an in-ring competitor. It's also being advertised that Sami Callihan has accepted Deaner's challenge for a match, so expect some development there with the former Design teammates.

Remember to refresh the page throughout the night for the latest results.