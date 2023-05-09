Fred Ottman Looks Back On His Years Tagging With Earthquake In WWE's Natural Disasters

Under the name Typhoon, Fred Ottman made up half of the early '90s monstrous tag team known as the Natural Disasters alongside Earthquake, with the duo winning the WWE World Tag Team Championship once during their time together.

While the tag team's shelf life did not eclipse two years, their time together remains a highlight of Ottman's career. While appearing on "Busted Open Radio," he discussed his tag team run with Earthquake and praised his late partner. "My years with Quake are my best and most fond memories," Ottman said.

"Such a talented guy, such a great guy ... I was so happy and I wished that I had been with him longer, but, circumstances and stuff happen like that. It was one of those deals where ... he's just a wonderful guy."

Ottman and John Tenta – who portrayed the Earthquake character – seemingly had a great relationship off-screen. "I had some of my most incredible conversations with him and, you know, I was glad to call him my partner and glad to call him my friend."

The Natural Disasters faced off against legendary tag teams such as the Legion of Doom and The Bushwhackers, serving as the heels during both of those rivalries. Their most notable victory came at WrestleMania VIII when the two were babyfaces and defeated Money Inc., but failed to win the tag titles as the win was by count-out. They would eventually win the WWE World Tag Team Championships on an episode of "Superstars" and successfully defended the tag titles at SummerSlam that year.

