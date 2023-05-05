WWE Personnel Reportedly Delayed By Plane Maintenance Issues En Route To Puerto Rico

WWE's Backlash premium live event is set to take place this Saturday night at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" will also be filmed in the city, but WWE referee Jessika Carr has indicated on social media that WWE personnel had encountered some issues en route. The 31-year-old wrote on Instagram, "Some maintenance issues with the plane headed to Puerto Rico but crossing fingers that they're handled quickly!" Since posting that update, Carr has sent out various Instagram stories from Puerto Rico, suggesting that she has arrived safely.